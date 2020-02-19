Most-awaited HBL PSL 2020 to commence on Thursday

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, the biggest cricket spectacle in the country will commence on Thursday with the opening match of the tournament taking place between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champions Islamabad United

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, the biggest cricket spectacle in the country will commence on Thursday with the opening match of the tournament taking place between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champions Islamabad United.

For the first time in its young history, the entire league is taking place in Pakistan with Karachi set to host nine fixtures, Lahore 14, Rawalpindi eight and Multan three between February 20 to March 22.

The opening ceremony will be held at National Stadium Karachi, prior to the inaugural fixture, whereas many as 350 artists will perform. The metropolitan city is expected to be set alight as artists from different music genres Sufi, pop, rock, bhangra and folk will come together to perform at what will be the biggest opening ceremony in the history of the HBL PSL.

Thousands of fans in the stadium will be on the edge of their seats and millions around the globe will be glued to their television sets as world renowned artists like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will embellish the ceremony with their breath-taking performances, while Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform HBL PSL 2020's anthem Tayyar Hain.

The glittery ceremony, will also include riveting acts and a spectacular fireworks show. The ceremony, which will be approximately an hour-long, will kick-off at 6.45pm. The toss for the first match will be held at 8.30pm, while the much-anticipated first ball of the HBL PSL 2020 will be delivered at 9pm.

The tournament carries a total prize purse of US $1 million with the winners collecting a cheque of U$ 500K along with a glittering and brand new trophy, while the runner-up will receive a cheque of US$200K.

There will be number of other cash awards, including U$4,500 each to all the 34 player of the matches. Furthermore, US $80K will be equally distributed to player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and Spirit of Cricket. The remaining amount will be distributed for other match-related awards like best catch, best run-out and most sixes.

The PSL 2020 is the biggest cricket extravaganza, taking place in Pakistan and first since the six-team Asia Cup 2008. Twelve years ago, the then four Test playing countries were joined by the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong in a 13-match tournament in Karachi and Lahore. Sri Lanka had defeated India in the final at the National Stadium by 100 runs. Prior to this tournament, Pakistan had staged the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 1987 and 1996.

The league follows the double round robin format with each team playing the other five teams twice each in the league stage. Following the group stage will be the standard playoffs format in which the teams ending first and second get to clash in the Qualifier, while the winner moves straight to the final. The losing team will get another chance to have a go at the final berth in Eliminator-2, where they will clash against the winner of the Eliminator-1. The team losing the Eliminator-1 will be knocked out of the event.

The Qualifier will be played on March 17 in Karachi. The Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 and the Final will take place in Lahore on March 18, 20 and 22 respectively.

Complete schedule: 20 Feb Opening ceremony to be followed by star Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Stadium (Start time 6:45pm) 21 Feb Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (3pm-6.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (8pm-11.15pm) 22 Feb Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 23 Feb Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium (2pm-5.

15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 26 Feb Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 27 Feb Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 28 Feb Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium (3pm-6.15pm); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium (8pm-11.15pm) 29 Feb Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 1 Mar Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 2 Mar Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 3 Mar Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 4 Mar Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 5 Mar Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 6 Mar Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 7 Mar Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 8 Mar Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 10 Mar Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 11 Mar Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 12 Mar Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 13 Mar Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 14 Mar Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Stadium (7pm-5.15pm) 15 Mar Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 17 Mar Qualifier (1 v 2), National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 18 Mar Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 20 Mar Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm) 22 Mar Final, Gaddafi Stadium (start time TBC) Squads for HBL PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators - Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul (from March 7), Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood (until March 7) Multan Sultans - Mohammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Ali Shafiq, Shan Masood, Mohammad Ilyas, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Fabian Allen (from March 7), Rohail Nazir, Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen (until March 7) Islamabad United - Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Rizwan Hussain, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan Peshawar Zalmi - Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard (from March 7), Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali Khan, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite (until March 7)Karachi Kings - Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Mitch McClenaghan, Chadwick WaltonLahore Qalandars - Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Sohail Akhtar, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Dane Vilas.