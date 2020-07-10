UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mugello, Sochi Added To F1's 2020 Calendar

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:43 PM

Mugello, Sochi added to F1's 2020 calendar

Formula One's governing body the FIA added two new confirmed races at Mugello and Sochi to its coronavirus-truncated season on Friday

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Formula One's governing body the FIA added two new confirmed races at Mugello and Sochi to its coronavirus-truncated season on Friday.

Mugello in Italy will stage a Grand Prix for the first time on September 13 with Russia's Sochi circuit following on September 27.

"This brings the current number of confirmed races to ten with more to be announced in the coming weeks," the FIA said.

"We expect the revised 2020 season to have between 15 and 18 races," the statement added.

Mugello will appropriately mark Ferrari's 1,000 Grand PrixF1 was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the season postponed just hours before opening practice of the traditional curtain-raiser in Melbourne in March.

The season finally got underway last Sunday with the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg which also stages the second race, the Styrian Grand Prix, this weekend.

Related Topics

Russia Melbourne Sochi Italy Federal Investigation Agency March September Sunday 2020 Ferrari Race

Recent Stories

Unarmed Cameroonians Forced Into Guard Duty to War ..

26 seconds ago

Russia Ready to Mediate Relations Between US, Chin ..

30 seconds ago

New media policy attempt to kill journalism,hide g ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia to hold inquest into Franco-Irish teen's ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, US Experts on Space to Meet at End of Jul ..

2 minutes ago

Ignoring virus spike, Japan baseball fans flood ba ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.