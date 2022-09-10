Multan leg of Kingdom valley National T-20 cup kicks off; two matches decided

The Multan leg of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 kicked off at Multan cricket stadium with a scintillating contest between Northern and Sindh as the former sealed the thriller by one run on the last ball of the match with a run out

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Multan leg of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 kicked off at Multan cricket stadium with a scintillating contest between Northern and Sindh as the former sealed the thriller by one run on the last ball of the match with a run out.

Muhammad Huraira played a brilliant innings of 86 in Northern's one-run win over Sindh. The opener scored his runs at a quick pace (strike rate of 165), smashing 13 fours and a six in his 52-ball innings.

Huraira, later named player of the match, put a profound 132-run first wicket partnership with Nasir Nawaz, who missed a half-century by only three runs as he was dismissed by Anwar Ali in the 14th over.

Umar Amin played a cameo of 10-ball 21 not out (three fours) to lift his team to 190 for four. Zeeshan Malik, from the other end, provided his captain the desired support by spanking two sixes and a four in his nine-ball 19 not out.

Saud Shakeel, the Sindh captain, led his team's reply with a breezy 43-ball 70 hitting nine fours and a six and stitched a 60-run partnership for the third wicket with Omair Bin Yousuf (20 off 19). Sarfaraz Ahmed provided impetus with his 13-ball 23 (two fours and a six) down the order.

Sindh required 14 off the last six with Anwar Ali and Danish Aziz at the crease. Anwar Ali was dismissed on the third ball after hitting Usman Shinwari for a six on the previous ball. The equation finally came down to three off one and it ended with Faraz Ali's run out as he looked to complete the second and take his team into the Super Over.

Balochistan's Haseebullah, Amad Butt add to Central Punjab's misery in second match.

Central Punjab won only one of their five matches in Rawalpindi and must have hoped for a change of fortunes in Multan, but their Multan leg got off with a demolishing seven-wicket defeat to Balochistan with Haseebullah's 72 overhauling 170-run target with an over spare.

Player of the match Haseebullah struck seven fours and three sixes in his 53-ball knock and provided a brilliant start to the run chase with a 96-run partnership with Asad Shafiq, who was another batter in the day to miss out a half-century by three runs. Asad made 47 in 34 (four fours and a six).

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai played a blinder smashing 46 not out at a staggering strike rate of 192 as Balochistan closed the chase with ease.

Amad Butt took four wickets for 30 runs when Central Punjab elected to bat. Shoaib Malik made his experience count, top-scoring with 44 off 30 (four fours). Aamer Yamin was the next best performer in the innings with 37 off 24 (five fours and a six). Central Punjab had made 169 for nine.

Haseebullah from Balochistan was declared man of the match.