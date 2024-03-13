Open Menu

Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed Penalized For Breach Of PSL Code Of Conduct

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct

Multan Sultan's player, Iftikhar Ahmed, has incurred a fine equivalent to five percent of his match fee for breaching the HBL PSL code of conduct during a recent match against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Multan Sultan's player, Iftikhar Ahmed, has incurred a fine equivalent to five percent of his match fee for breaching the HBL PSL code of conduct during a recent match against Quetta Gladiators.

The breach, categorized as a Level 1 offense, involved Iftikhar's violation of Article 2.

5, which prohibits actions, language, or gestures capable of provoking an aggressive response from a dismissed batter.

The incident unfolded in the third over of Quetta Gladiators' batting innings, where Iftikhar directed inappropriate language towards the departing batter.

As Iftikhar admitted to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by the match referee Ali Naqvi, no formal hearing was required. The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Richard Illingworth.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Pakistan Super League Fine Rashid Iftikhar Ahmed Richard Illingworth From Habib Bank Limited Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

2 minutes ago
 Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity ..

Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14

2 minutes ago
 RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis pati ..

RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients

2 minutes ago
 Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

2 minutes ago
 Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

2 minutes ago
 Adidas reports 2023 loss on Kanye fallout

Adidas reports 2023 loss on Kanye fallout

4 minutes ago
France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine i ..

France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine in Berlin

46 minutes ago
 Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah sworn-in as minister

Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah sworn-in as minister

46 minutes ago
 RPO for early completion of development projects

RPO for early completion of development projects

46 minutes ago
 Pak Army wins National Shooting C'ship

Pak Army wins National Shooting C'ship

46 minutes ago
 Kewell's Yokohama reach Asian Champions League sem ..

Kewell's Yokohama reach Asian Champions League semis

58 minutes ago
 Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat

Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports