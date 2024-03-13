Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed Penalized For Breach Of PSL Code Of Conduct
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Multan Sultan's player, Iftikhar Ahmed, has incurred a fine equivalent to five percent of his match fee for breaching the HBL PSL code of conduct during a recent match against Quetta Gladiators
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Multan Sultan's player, Iftikhar Ahmed, has incurred a fine equivalent to five percent of his match fee for breaching the HBL PSL code of conduct during a recent match against Quetta Gladiators.
The breach, categorized as a Level 1 offense, involved Iftikhar's violation of Article 2.
5, which prohibits actions, language, or gestures capable of provoking an aggressive response from a dismissed batter.
The incident unfolded in the third over of Quetta Gladiators' batting innings, where Iftikhar directed inappropriate language towards the departing batter.
As Iftikhar admitted to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by the match referee Ali Naqvi, no formal hearing was required. The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Richard Illingworth.
Recent Stories
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.
Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott
Adidas reports 2023 loss on Kanye fallout
France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine in Berlin
Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah sworn-in as minister
RPO for early completion of development projects
Pak Army wins National Shooting C'ship
Kewell's Yokohama reach Asian Champions League semis
Iftar Dastarkhwan arranged at Shelter Home of Swat
More Stories From Sports
-
Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott2 minutes ago
-
Pak Army wins National Shooting C'ship46 minutes ago
-
Kewell's Yokohama reach Asian Champions League semis58 minutes ago
-
Wales star North to retire from international rugby after Italy Test59 minutes ago
-
Ramsey in Wales Euro 2024 play-off squad despite lack of game time2 hours ago
-
Gladiators' spinner Usman Tariq cleared to bowl in PSL Season Nine matches1 hour ago
-
Usama Mir emerges as leading wicket-taker in PSL-91 hour ago
-
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct3 hours ago
-
Safwan Abbasi XI beat Junaid Lodhi XI in a friendly match of Old Sadiqians3 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final3 hours ago
-
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 20243 hours ago