KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Multan Sultan's player, Iftikhar Ahmed, has incurred a fine equivalent to five percent of his match fee for breaching the HBL PSL code of conduct during a recent match against Quetta Gladiators.

The breach, categorized as a Level 1 offense, involved Iftikhar's violation of Article 2.

5, which prohibits actions, language, or gestures capable of provoking an aggressive response from a dismissed batter.

The incident unfolded in the third over of Quetta Gladiators' batting innings, where Iftikhar directed inappropriate language towards the departing batter.

As Iftikhar admitted to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by the match referee Ali Naqvi, no formal hearing was required. The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Richard Illingworth.