NA Body Forms Sub-committee To Inquire PHF Affairs
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Monday constituted a sub-committee to inquire the affairs of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).
The agenda of the meeting included briefings on matters relating to Pakistan Hockey, particularly the payment of players, participation in the International Hockey Federation events, the Constitution and election process of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), along with other allied issues.
The Committee also received a briefing from the PHF regarding financial irregularities, its election procedure, and constitutional matters during the Financial Year 2024–25. However, the agenda item pertaining to the National Internship Program could not be discussed.
The Committee, which met here at the Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, constituted a sub-committee under the convenorship of MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, to examine the legal status of the PHF body, financial irregularities, and other related issues, and to prepare a future road map.
The sub-committee will be assisted by the Secretaries of the Ministry of Law and Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), the Director General, Pakistan sports board, a representative from the Office of the Attorney General, as well as the President and Secretary of the PHF. The Sub-Committee will submit its report to the main Committee.
The meeting was attended by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Waseem Qadir, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Syeda Shehla Raza, Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Yousaf Khan, and Syed Sami Ullah.
The Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of IPC, the DG Pakistan Sports Board, DG Internship Programme, representatives from SNGPL, and the President and Secretary PHF also attended the meeting.
