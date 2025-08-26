Jamal Nasir wins KP Independence Day Open Chess Championship-ship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Chess Championship 2025, organized by the Provincial Chess Association as part of Independence Day celebrations, concluded at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar.

The event drew dozens of players from across the province, including Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Swabi, and Chitral.

Jamal Nisar from Chitral delivered an outstanding performance to claim first place and lift the championship trophy. Sheikh Jan from Peshawar secured second place, while Kamran Khan of Mardan finished third.

In the final standings, Jamal Nisar topped the chart with 7 points, followed by Sheikh Jan (Peshawar) with 6 points, Kamran Khan (Mardan) with 5.

5 points, Aimal Safi (Afghanistan) with 5.5 points, Salil Ahmed (Peshawar) with 5 points, Rayan Hussain (Swat) with 5 points, and Shah Faisal (Swabi) with 5 points.

The closing ceremony was attended by Vice President of the Chess Federation of Pakistan, Iqtadaruddin, who distributed trophies, cash prizes, and certificates among the winners. Secretary General of the Chess Federation of Pakistan, Umar Khan, and Secretary of the Provincial Chess Association, Kashif Saleem, were also present at the occasion.

The championship not only provided a platform for players from across the province to showcase their skills but also marked a positive step toward promoting chess among the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

