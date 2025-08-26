Puncture mender-turned-bodybuilder wins gold in Asia, offered police job

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Firasat Ali, a puncture repairman turned champion bodybuilder from the "City of Saints," has been offered a job by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry, following his remarkable victory at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique sports Championship 2025 held in Thailand.

Representing Pakistan in the junior 75kg category, Firasat outshone competitors from across the region, including Indian athletes Bashan Dutt, Huwai Bam Riki, and Feroz, as well as Afghanistan’s Baitullah Zadran, to clinch the gold medal, according to media reports.

His triumph earned widespread praise from all segments of society, with Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary General Sohail Anwar also commending the young athlete for raising the national flag high on an international platform.

RPO Multan, Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry, congratulated Firasat on his outstanding achievement and, in recognition of his hard work and dedication, announced a job offer in the police department. The news was shared in an official statement by the RPO's spokesperson.

Firasat, who hails from a humble background, began working at a tire puncture repair shop at the age of 13 to support his family. Despite financial hardships, he remained committed to his passion for bodybuilding. At times, he couldn't even afford the Rs 300 needed for gym training, the statement revealed.

In a video message released by the RPO’s office, Firasat expressed his heartfelt gratitude: “I am highly grateful to RPO Sahib for congratulating me and offering me a job. I will personally visit him once I return to Multan to thank him for his support and encouragement.”