Steering Committee Meeting Held To Resolve Water Use Charges Issue In AJK
Muhammad Rameez Published August 26, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The second meeting of the steering committee, established to resolve long-standing issues related to ‘water use charges’ in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), was held on Tuesday at the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).
The meeting was chaired by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, said a press release.
The meeting was attended by AJK Senior Minister Waqar Ahmed Noor, Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad, former AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, MLA Chaudhry Yasin, Minister for Local Government Faisal Rathore, Dr. Najib Naqi, MLA Shah Ghulam Qadir, Chairman of the Cabinet Division Standing Committee Malik Abrar Ahmed, Coordination Committee Member Mushtaq Minhas, AJK Chief Secretary Khushhal Khan, and representatives from various political parties and relevant departments.
During the session, all stakeholders shared their views on the long-standing issues regarding water usage charges.
The AJK Ministry of Energy presented a comprehensive background, current context, and proposed solutions related to the matter. Participants emphasized the urgent need for a sustainable and timely resolution to these issues.
Based on input from all stakeholders, Rana Sanaullah placed two key decisions before the committee. First, a five-member institutional technical committee was formed under the leadership of Federal Secretary IPC, Mohiuddin Wani, to conduct a detailed analysis of the water charges issue. Second, the Government of AJK was given a two-week deadline to frame the key issues and submit a report to the steering committee, enabling actionable recommendations to be finalized in the next meeting.
All members of the steering committee unanimously endorsed these decisions, considering them significant steps toward resolving the long-pending matter.
Sanaullah stressed the importance of collective efforts by the Government of AJK and all relevant federal institutions to
ensure a durable and timely solution.
