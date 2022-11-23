National athletics championship from Nov 25

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali Athletics Federation of Pakistan is organizing 50th edition of the National Athletics Championships (Men & Women) from November 25 to 27 here at the Punjab stadium.

A galaxy of athletes including Olympian Arshad Nadeem (Javelin Thrower) will show case their talent and technique in the completion,said a spokesman of the AFP told APP on Wednesday.

Teams from all the affiliated units of AFP including Pakistan Army, Navy, Air force, WAPDA, Railway, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan will feature in the national premier athletic activity, he added.