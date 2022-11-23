UrduPoint.com

National Athletics Championship From Nov 25

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2022 | 01:50 PM

National athletics championship from Nov 25

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali Athletics Federation of Pakistan is organizing 50th edition of the National Athletics Championships (Men & Women) from November 25 to 27 here at the Punjab stadium.

A galaxy of athletes including Olympian Arshad Nadeem (Javelin Thrower) will show case their talent and technique in the completion,said a spokesman of the AFP told APP on Wednesday.

Teams from all the affiliated units of AFP including Pakistan Army, Navy, Air force, WAPDA, Railway, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan will feature in the national premier athletic activity, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Punjab WAPDA Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Women HEC All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

28 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

2 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.