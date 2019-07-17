UrduPoint.com
National Ranking Boys & Girls Badminton Championship from Aug 1

All Pakistan National Junior Ranking Badminton Championship will be commencing from August 1-6, 2019 here at Abbottabad Sports Complex under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association with the collaboration of Directorate of Sports KP and Regional Sports Officer, Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :All Pakistan National Junior Ranking Badminton Championship will be commencing from August 1-6, 2019 here at Abbottabad sports Complex under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association with the collaboration of Directorate of Sports KP and Regional Sports Officer, Abbottabad.

This was stated by Organizing Secretary Mian Sadaqat Shah while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said arrangements in this connection have already been kicked off and hopefully the Championship will be organized in befitting manners.

Flanked by Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad Khan and National Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah, Mian Sadaqat Shah said that it is for the first time that KP is hosting the National Junior event wherein both boys and girls are taking part.

He said the boys and girls players from across Pakistan will be taking part in the Boys Under-14 singles, Boys Under-16 singles, Boys Under-18 singles and Boys Under-18 doubles, Girls Under-16 singles, Girls Under-18 singles and Girls Under-18 doubles.

He also lauded Aamir Afaq, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, for extending all out support to the organizing committee.

He said Director General Sports KP Asfandiyar Khattak is very keen to have such like national events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the Championship at one side would provide opportunities to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to learn good things while playing against top players of the country and on the other would give competitive exposures to the youth.

Amjad Khan on this occasion said that KP is blessed with good talent and that is why the province have produced top class players in Badminton. He said KP has the honor of producing National Junior, National Under-18 and National Senior Champions. He said KP Badminton Association is striving hard to promote the game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recently merged tribal districts and for this purpose holding of the said Championship would provide ample opportunities to the youth to come and exhibit their hidden talent at national level.

The Championship is also carrying handsome cash prizes along with glittering trophies and certificates. He said the players would also enjoy their stay made by Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad Syed Saqlain Shah with the support and cooperation of District Administration Abbottabad.

