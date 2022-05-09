New United lift title of 25th Danish Merchant Cricket Trophy

New United won the title of 25th Danish Merchant Cricket Trophy in style by winning the final by nine wickets, which was a one-sided encounter at KGA Gymkhana Ground here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :New United won the title of 25th Danish Merchant cricket Trophy in style by winning the final by nine wickets, which was a one-sided encounter at KGA Gymkhana Ground here.

Batting first, KGA Gymkhana scored only 34 runs in 11 overs. Highlight of the match was superb bowling spell by left arm spinner Lateef Ahmed who got six wickets for eight runs. Jamal Ahmed secured two wickets for 24 runs. De Souza was the high scorer for the losing team as he scored ten runs.

In reply, New United reached the target in just four overs for the lost of one wicket. Kashan Khan scored magnificent 25 while Danish Khan scored 12 runs.

Left Arm Spinner Lateef Ahmed was declared Man of the Match and also best bowler of the tournament while Ram Ravi was named best Batsman of the event. Wicket keeper Mubashir Khan and Jamal Khan were declared best players of the tournament.

DAM Enterprises CEO Amin Merchant was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The chief guest along with sports Foundation President Syed Wasimuddin Ahmed, and Asif Azim gave winners and runners up trophies to captains of respective teams' captains.

They lauded the sportsmen spirit of the participating teams. Shaukat Rajput, Afzal Sherri, and Tournament Director Abbas Nawaz were also present on the occasion.