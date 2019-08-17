UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Set Sri Lanka Tough 267 To Win First Test

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 01:55 PM

New Zealand set Sri Lanka tough 267 to win first Test

New Zealand were bowled out for 285 in their second innings on Saturday, setting Sri Lanka a tough target of 267 runs to win the first Test at Galle

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :New Zealand were bowled out for 285 in their second innings on Saturday, setting Sri Lanka a tough target of 267 runs to win the first Test at Galle.

No team have successfully chased more than 99 runs at Galle, giving the visitors hope they can be victorious at the ground for the first time ever after three previous losses.

However, while the Galle wicket traditionally helps spin bowlers, the resistance shown by New Zealand's tail-enders suggested this particular wicket may not have the usual demons.

The wagging of New Zealand's tail cost the Sri Lankans dearly as the last five wickets added 187 runs after the first five fell for just 98.

Wicketkeeper B.J. Watling, who had stitched a 54-run stand with Tim Southee for the seventh wicket on day three, added 46 runs for the eighth wicket with William Somerville before being caught behind off Lahiru Kumara for 77.

He faced 173 deliveries and hit six fours.

Kumara, who was used sparingly as Sri Lanka relied heavily on spin bowlers, generated serious pace at times clocking 150 kph (93 mph), speed rarely seen in this part of the world.

After the dismissal of Watling, Somerville hurt the Sri Lankans further going onto post his best first class score. He added 36 runs for the ninth wicket with Trent Boult (26) and a further 25 runs for the last wicket with Ajaz Patel (14).

He finished unbeaten on 40.

Sri Lanka's fielding was sloppy as four catches were put down in the second innings.

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers finishing with four wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva claimed three.

Lunch was delayed as play got underway 50 minutes late due to the wet outfield because of overnight rain.

Related Topics

World Sri Lanka Galle New Zealand Dhananjaya De Silva Lahiru Kumara May Post Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Indonesian President on In ..

16 minutes ago

Revitalised All Blacks lead Wallabies 17-0 at half ..

9 minutes ago

Barcelona confirm Suarez suffered leg injury in La ..

9 minutes ago

Foreign exchange reserves increase to $15.577 bil ..

8 minutes ago

PASSD to establish Khokas, tea shops,newspapers st ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Reserves Its Right to Retaliate In Case of ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.