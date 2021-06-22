New Zealand great Daniel Vettori will be promoted from his assistant coach role to take charge of the Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of English cricket's the Hundred, it was announced Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand great Daniel Vettori will be promoted from his assistant coach role to take charge of the Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of English cricket's the Hundred, it was announced Tuesday.

Vettori has been promoted after head coach Andrew McDonald, himself a former Australia international, was unable to travel due to what a statement said were "scheduling issues caused by the pandemic".

McDonald will be with Australia in the Caribbean when the Hundred starts next month but is set to be used in an advisory role by Birmingham while also acting as Justin Langer's deputy for the white-ball series in the West Indies.

"Unfortunately I am no longer able to travel to the UK this summer and coach the team, which is disappointing but I will be doing everything I can in my revised role to support Dan, his coaching team and the playing group," said McDonald in a statement.

"Dan has been an integral part of the planning and I'm confident we can achieve success in the Hundred this year." Former left-arm spinner Vettori took 361 Test wickets and also played for Birmingham-based Warwickshire in English county cricket in 2006.

Vettori, a highly experienced Twenty20 coach after spells in charge of Australia's Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash, India's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and England's Middlesex in the Blast, said: "I feel really honoured to be asked to step up and take the reins from Andrew this year.

"Andrew has helped build a very strong squad, we'll continue to communicate regularly and Andrew's advice and support will be vital to hopefully bring the Hundred trophy to Birmingham."A pioneering 100 balls per side tournament, which is even shorter than a T20 match, the Hundred features eight franchises all fielding men's and women's teams.