NFL-best Eagles grab playoff spot while Lions upset Vikings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 48-22 and became the NFL's first playoff qualifier.

Miles Sanders ran 17 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Hurts completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and ran seven times for 77 yards.

The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 12-1 to secure their fifth playoff bid in six seasons but their goal is a championship, not just the post-season.

"We've got way bigger goals," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "And it's on to the next one." The bar is high for a team that started 8-0 for the first time in club history.

"We're trying to stay focused," Hurts said. "The reality is we're never satisfied so I think there is more out there for us to do." Hurts, who threw touchdown tosses of 41 yards to DeVonta Smith and 33 yards to A.J. Brown and ran 10 yards for another touchdown, has stressed consistency and improvement.

"You just never want to ride waves. You never want to get too high or too low," Hurts said. "The main thing is to keep going. Nothing else matters but chasing that growth every day.

"We just want to continue to taste progress. We want to continue to learn from our mistakes, learn from our successes and keep continuing to grow." The Eagles stretched their lead for the NFC top seed, and a first-round bye plus home-field advantage in the playoffs, as Minnesota fell to 10-3 with a 34-23 loss at Detroit.

Jared Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions improved to 6-7 at the Vikings' expense.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes threw for 352 yards and three touchdown passes with three interceptions but the Chiefs won 34-28 at Denver.

Broncos star Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes before exiting with a fourth-quarter concussion.

The Chiefs (10-3) could have clinched the AFC West division title and a playoff berth had the Los Angeles Chargers lost to visiting Miami, but Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown in LA's 23-17 victory.

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) barely avoided an upset home loss before defeating Houston 27-23. Ezekiel Elliott's 2-yard touchdown run in the final seconds capped a 98-yard Dallas drive to a fourth consecutive victory while the Texans lost their eighth straight.

Buffalo kept the top spot in the AFC with a 20-12 home victory over the New York Giants as Josh Allen threw for 147 yards and ran for 47 more, delivering a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox and running five yards for another touchdown to spark the Bills (10-3).

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals remained deadlocked atop the AFC North division after wins to reach 9-4.

J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to became Baltimore's all-time scoring leading in a 16-14 victory at Pittsburgh.

The Ravens, already without Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury, lost another quarterback as Tyler Huntley was slammed into the turf in the third quarter and entered concussion protocols. Baltimore finished behind rookie Anthony Brown.

Joe Burrow threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns while Joe Mixon ran for 96 yards and another score to spark the Bengals to a 23-10 home triumph over Cleveland.

San Francisco (9-4) routed Tampa Bay 35-7 to spoil Tom Brady's return to his California home as Brock Purdy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while Christian McCaffrey ran for 119 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers lost star receiver Deebo Samuel to a left ankle injury in the second quarter.

Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another touchdown as the Jaguars won 36-22 at Tennessee.

Seattle stumbled in the playoff chase with a 30-24 home loss to Carolina, falling a half-game behind Washington and the Giants for the last NFC wildcard berths.