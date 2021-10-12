UrduPoint.com

NFL: Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:27 PM

NFL: Results and standings

Results on Monday in the National Football League

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Monday in the National Football League: Indianapolis 25 Baltimore 31 Played Sunday N.Y. Jets 20 Atlanta 27 Denver 19 Pittsburgh 27 Detroit 17 Minnesota 19 Green Bay 25 Cincinnati 22 (OT) Miami 17 Tampa Bay 45 New England 25 Houston 22 New Orleans 33 Washington 22 Philadelphia 21 Carolina 18 Tennessee 37 Jacksonville 19 Chicago 20 Las Vegas 0 Cleveland 42 L.A.

Chargers 47 N.Y. Giants 20 Dallas 44 San Francisco 10 Arizona 17 Buffalo 38 Kansas City 20 Thursday Los Angeles Rams 26 Seattle Seahawks 17 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 172 64 New England 2 3 0 .400 96 92 Miami 1 4 0 .200 79 154 N.Y.

Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 North Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 136 117 Cincinnati 3 2 0 .600 114 100 Cleveland 3 2 0 .

600 142 114 Pittsburgh 2 3 0 .400 94 112 South Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 132 130 Houston 1 4 0 .200 89 141 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 108 128 Jacksonville 0 5 0 .000 93 152 West L.A.

Chargers 4 1 0 .800 142 116 Denver 3 2 0 .600 102 76 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 113 120 Kansas City 2 3 0 .400 154 163 National Football Conference East Dallas 4 1 0 .800 170 117 Washington 2 3 0 .400 123 155 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 115 124 N.Y.

Giants 1 4 0 .200 103 139 North Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 120 122 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 84 100 Minnesota 2 3 0 .400 113 109 Detroit 0 5 0 .000 98 138 South Tampa Bay 4 1 0 .800 167 122 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 115 87 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148 West Arizona 5 0 0 1.000 157 95 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119

