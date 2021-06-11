UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

NHL Blue Jackets name Larsen as new coach

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Brad Larsen, who spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach, was promoted Thursday to head coach of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 43-year-old Canadian, who played 294 games over parts of eight NHL seasons with Colorado and Atlanta, replaced John Tortorella, who parted ways with the club last month after his contract expired.

"I'm humbled and honored to be the head coach of this hockey club," Larsen said.

The Blue Jackets went 18-26 with 12 overtime losses this past season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Larsen signed a three-year contract for his first NHL head coaching job.

"Over the past seven years (he) has earned the respect of our players, staff and organization with his work ethic, hockey acumen and the way he treats people," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

Larsen helped the Blue Jackets post a 269-208-59 record in his time at Columbus under Tortorella and Todd Richads.

"Brad understands the standard that has been set here in recent years," club president of hockey operations John Davidson said. "He shares our values and our vision for what it means to be a Blue Jacket and where we want to go as a franchise."

