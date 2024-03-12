Open Menu

Nigerian Hopefuls Rivers Draw CAF Cup Holders USM Alger

Rivers United of Nigeria were paired with title-holders USM Alger of Algeria when the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals draw was made in Cairo on Tuesday

The Port Harcourt outfit hope to become the first Nigerian winners of an African competition since Enyimba defeated Hearts of Oak 2-0 after extra time to lift the 2005 CAF Super Cup.

Rivers won all four home matches to make the last eight, but were less impressive on the road with only one victory, a draw and two losses.

Dreams of Ghana, who topped a group in which Rivers finished runners-up, meet Stade Malien of Mali in a west African affair.

Modern Future face Zamalek in an Egyptian derby while Abu Salim of Libya take on Renaissance Berkane of Morocco in a north African showdown.

Berkane twice, USM, Malien and Zamalek have won the Confederation Cup, the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Rivers have reached the quarter-finals for the second straight season while Future were eliminated at the group stage last year.

Dreams and Salim qualified for the quarter-finals at the first attempt in a competition dominated by north African clubs with 15 victories in 20 finals.

That trend could continue with Zamalek, Berkane and USM looking the strongest of the eight survivors.

Berkane, the 2020 and 2022 winners, boast the only unbeaten record among the title hopefuls with five victories and three draws from qualifying and group games.

