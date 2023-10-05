Open Menu

North Korea Win Sixth Weightlifting Gold At Asian Games

Muhammad Rameez Published October 05, 2023 | 08:35 PM

North Korea claimed their sixth Asian Games weightlifting gold on Thursday with Song Kuk Hyang winning the women's 76kg category while China's Tian Tao took out the men's 96kg title

Song, last seen at the 2018 Youth Olympics, hoisted 150kg with her final lift in the clean and jerk to pip teammate Jong Chun Hui by 1kg and clinch the title.

She had earlier cleared 117kg in the snatch for a 267kg total, with Jong matching the snatch mark but managing only 149kg in the clean and jerk. South Korea's Kim Su-hyeon came third.

North Korean weightlifters have so far won six golds, five silvers and two bronze on their return to international competition after almost four years away.

They have also set six world records in Hangzhou, prompting some competitors to remark that they were "shocked" at the performances after a long absence because of Covid.

Tian, the 2019 world champion at 96kg and 2014 Asian Games champion at 81kg, failed at his final clean and jerk of 216kg and had a nervous wait while North Korea's Ro Kwang Ryol attempted the 221kg he needed for gold.

Ro's no-lift left Tian in front with a 4kg margin, having recorded a combined 390kg across the two disciplines after a 163kg snatch.

