Online Referees, Judges Judo Course Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Pakistan Judo Federation's (PJF) three-day Online Referees and Judges Judo course wherein over 60 participants from provincial judo associations and the affiliated units of the federation took part, concluded on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation's (PJF) three-day Online Referees and Judges Judo course wherein over 60 participants from provincial judo associations and the affiliated units of the federation took part, concluded on Saturday.

During the course the participants were given lectures about various rules of International Judo Federation related to Waza-ari vs Ippon, No Score and Waza-ari, Score vs No Score, Kashi Waza, Ni Waza vs Tachi Waza, False Attack, Tashi waza, Pushing vs stepping out, Grip below Belt and Bear Hug, said a press release.

"It was a good opportunity to learn and exchange and clarify all aspects related to Judo competition and refereeing" Masood Ahmed, vice president of PJF said.

Congratulating the course participants he expressed the hope that it would enhance their game knowledge and help ensure justice and transparency in future.

He said the federation would hold a national seminar on judo referees and judges after the end of coronavirus pandemic.

