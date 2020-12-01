UrduPoint.com
Only Three Results Are Still Under Investigation, NZ Health Ministry Shares Details About Pakistani Squad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:49 PM

Only three results are still under investigation, NZ Health Ministry shares details about Pakistani squad

The reports say that the awaiting three results will be shared on Wednesday (tomorrow) while one test is still pending.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) New Zealand Health Ministry said that results of three members of Pakistani squad were still under investigation, the reports said on Tuesday.

However, the reports of 42 other members of the squad tested negative in the 3rd round of Covid-19 testing that was conducted on the 6th day of their arrival in the country.

“Only three results have yet to come,” the reports quoting NZ Health Ministry said.

“Investigation has to determine if they are historical cases and one result is pending,” they further said.

According to the reports, 6th day’s swab were taken on Monday from 46 members of Pakistani squad in Christchurch which turned negative for Covid-19.

“Three results are under investigation whether they had historical cases or not and one test result is pending,” they added.

They reported that rest of three results would be provided by tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that team is not allowed to train until Canterbury DHB medical officer of health was satisfied that any training activities were unlikely to transmit Covid-19.

On Nov 25th, six members of Pakistani squad tested positive after which they were shifted to separate isolation wards for quarantine purpose. However, two cases were allowed so far to join the squad.

