UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Half Of Tokyo Tuned In For Olympic Opening: Survey

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:40 AM

Over half of Tokyo tuned in for Olympic opening: survey

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :More than half of Tokyo's households watched the Olympics opening ceremony live on television -- the second-highest figure since the 1964 Tokyo Games, a survey showed on Monday.

The virus-postponed Games are being held in largely empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 threat and polls before they opened showed strong opposition as cases rose.

But that did not stop people tuning in to watch the opening on July 23, according to Japan's Video Research Ltd.

It found 56.4 percent of households in greater Tokyo watched the event, with tennis star Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron after Japan's emperor declared the Games open.

The figure was second only to the ceremony that opened the Games in 1964, the last time Tokyo hosted the event, when 61.2 percent of households in the capital were watching.

And it far outstripped the viewing figures in Tokyo for more recent Games, including 23.6 percent for the 2016 Rio Olympics, 24.9 percent for the 2012 London edition and 37.3 percent for the 2008 Beijing Games.

The survey was conducted among around 2,700 households in Tokyo and six surrounding prefectures.

Related Topics

Tennis London Beijing Osaka Tokyo Japan July 2016 Olympics Event TV Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

12 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

12 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

13 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

13 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.