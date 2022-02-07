Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavaliers

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Cleveland Cavaliers traded for guard Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for injured guard Ricky Rubio and three draft picks on Sunday.

The Cavaliers also received a 2022 second round draft pick in the deal, while the Pacers upcoming picks are a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2022, a second-round pick in 2022 and a second-round choice in 2027.

The deal was confirmed by Indiana coach Rick Carlisle just prior to Sunday's NBA contest between the two teams.

"First class human being, first class professional, tremendous player and a guy that I'm going to miss working with every day," Indiana's Carlisle said of LeVert.

LeVert was ruled out for Sunday's game while the final details were worked out.

LeVert is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists in 39 games this season.

He scored a season-best 42 points on Friday in a 122-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls.