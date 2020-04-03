UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Pays Homage To Squash Legend Azam Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:25 PM

PAF pays homage to squash legend Azam Khan

The Directorate of Media Affairs, Pakistan Air Force has recorded a documentary to pay homage to Squash Legend, Azam Khan, who passed away a few days back in a London Hospital

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Media Affairs, Pakistan Air Force has recorded a documentary to pay homage to Squash Legend, Azam Khan, who passed away a few days back in a London Hospital.

Azam Khan was one of pioneer players who raised Pakistani flag high in the field of squash, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Former squash champions have also expressed their opinions in this regard.

Moreover, Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation has paid tribute to the squash legend. The documentary highlights Azam Khan's contributions towards squash, who is indeed a role model for future squash players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash President Of Pakistan London Media

Recent Stories

Rs750 denomination prize bonds draw to be held in ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 151 in Hyderaba ..

3 minutes ago

121 out of 241 being discharged from Gomal Medical ..

3 minutes ago

24 patients of COVID-19 confirmed in Hazara

3 minutes ago

Industrialists reject KE's average proposed bills

3 minutes ago

New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.