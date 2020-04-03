PAF pays homage to squash legend Azam Khan

The Directorate of Media Affairs, Pakistan Air Force has recorded a documentary to pay homage to Squash Legend, Azam Khan, who passed away a few days back in a London Hospital

Azam Khan was one of pioneer players who raised Pakistani flag high in the field of squash, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Former squash champions have also expressed their opinions in this regard.

Moreover, Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation has paid tribute to the squash legend. The documentary highlights Azam Khan's contributions towards squash, who is indeed a role model for future squash players.