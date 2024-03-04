PAF,WAPDA Teams Reached National U20 Engro Volleyball Championship Finals
Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM
WAPDA and PAF teams have qualified for the final in the Engro U20 Volleyball Championship being organized by Pakistan Volleyball Federation and KP Volleyball Association here at PSB Coaching Center on Monday
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) WAPDA and PAF teams have qualified for the final in the Engro U20 Volleyball Championship being organized by Pakistan Volleyball Federation and KP Volleyball Association here at PSB Coaching Center on Monday.
The final will be played on Tuesday at 3.30 pm. The third position match will be between the teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Boards at 12.30 pm on the same day.
In the first semi-final, the WAPDA team won against the Pakistan Education Boards by 25-15, 25-23, and 25-16.
On this occasion, Secretary K.P. Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt was the chief guest along with Vice President Volleyball Federation Irfan Nawaz, Khalid Waqar of KP, and other personal also present.
In the second semi-final, PAF defeated KP Greens after a tough fight by 17-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-27, 15-13. On this occasion, Deputy Secretary General PTI Malik Shahab Khan was the special guest who congratulated both teams for the excellent game. Before the start of the semi-final match, the players of both teams were introduced to him.
Recent Stories
President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his election
Malaysian PM congratulates PM Shehbaz on assuming office
Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up
DC Kohat chairs Ramazan food price meeting
Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 8
CM announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ programme
USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday
Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch
BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 15
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner
Progress not possible without justice in society: Dr Asif Jah
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers
More Stories From Sports
-
Nooh Dastgir sets two national records as WAPDA wins powerlifting championship1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first T20I scores2 hours ago
-
PCB to observe breast, childhood cancer awareness days in HBL PSL 98 minutes ago
-
Multan Sultan's Batter Usman Khan to fly UAE3 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win4 hours ago
-
Women's Day weightlifting competition held3 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad4 hours ago
-
Eckroat leads, van Rooyen in hunt at rain-delayed Cognizant Classic12 hours ago
-
NBA Celtics overwhelm Warriors while Clippers edge T-Wolves12 hours ago
-
Girona slump at Mallorca to lose ground in Liga title chase20 hours ago
-
Nice miss chance to go third with loss at Toulouse, as Brest consolidate second20 hours ago
-
Foden double inspires Man City to derby day fightback over Man Utd20 hours ago