PAF,WAPDA teams reached National U20 Engro Volleyball Championship finals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) WAPDA and PAF teams have qualified for the final in the Engro U20 Volleyball Championship being organized by Pakistan Volleyball Federation and KP Volleyball Association here at PSB Coaching Center on Monday.

The final will be played on Tuesday at 3.30 pm. The third position match will be between the teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Boards at 12.30 pm on the same day.

In the first semi-final, the WAPDA team won against the Pakistan Education Boards by 25-15, 25-23, and 25-16.

On this occasion, Secretary K.P. Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt was the chief guest along with Vice President Volleyball Federation Irfan Nawaz, Khalid Waqar of KP, and other personal also present.

In the second semi-final, PAF defeated KP Greens after a tough fight by 17-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-27, 15-13. On this occasion, Deputy Secretary General PTI Malik Shahab Khan was the special guest who congratulated both teams for the excellent game. Before the start of the semi-final match, the players of both teams were introduced to him.