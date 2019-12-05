UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Judo Team Depart For Nepal To Compete At SAG

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Pak judo team depart for Nepal to compete at SAG

A 12-member Pakistan judo outfit flew out to Nepal on Thursday to take part in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games 2019

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A 12-member Pakistan judo outfit flew out to Nepal on Thursday to take part in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games 2019.

The four-day judo contests of the prestigious sports event will commence on Saturday in Kathmandu, said a press release issued by Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF).

Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association, Syed Aqil Shah along with�Pakistan Sports board and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association�officials saw off the team.

President of PJF, Colonel Junaid Alam has instructed national judokas to contest at the event with their full potential. He expressed the optimism that the judokas would live up to the billing by claiming maximum medals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kathmandu Nepal 2019 Olympics Event Asia

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

11 minutes ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

41 minutes ago

Obstacles to ongoing energy projects in KP to be r ..

11 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges NSPP to collaborate w ..

13 seconds ago

UVAS holds 17th Annual Sports Day

50 minutes ago

Garbage heaps, stuffed dumpsters lead to rising nu ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.