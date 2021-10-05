ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistani players clinched six bronze medals in the 2nd Asian Virtual Wushu Kung Fu Championship which was held in Malaysia under the Wushu Federation of Asia.

According to Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF) President Malik Iftikhar Ahmed only six Pakistani athletes participated in the mega event and all of them won bronze medals.

In the junior category Malik Abdul Rahim Ahmed bagged a bronze medal while in youth category Miss Mehreen and in the category of over 18 years Mohammad Dawood, Waleed Ajmal, Mohammad Shoaib and Mohammad Arsalan each grabbed bronze medals.

The competition was held from September 10 to 15 in Malaysia in which junior category of 34 countries participated. A total of 161 athletes chipped in the youth category and over 18 years of age.

PWF Secretary General Mrs. Ambreen extended her warm wishes to the medal winning athletes and hoped that Pakistani athletes would also make the country proud by winning laurels in the World Wushu Championship.

It may be mentioned here that the winning medals were named after martyred Amanullah Khan Achakzai, President Pakistan Wushu Federation and former Executive Member Pakistan Olympic Association.

