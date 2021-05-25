Pakistani pugilists won't be able to participate in the Asian Boxing Championship 2021 as the national boxers were unable to take off for Dubai, due to travel ban on passengers from Pakistan, because of the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistani pugilists won't be able to participate in the Asian Boxing Championship 2021 as the national boxers were unable to take off for Dubai, due to travel ban on passengers from Pakistan, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national boxing team including nine boxers (7 men & 2 women) accredited for the Asian Boxing Championship 2021 were unable to depart for Dubai to participate in the top Asian event, despite submission of special permission from the concerned government authorities of UAE, said a press release issued here.

Pakistani pugilists were all set to showcase their best in 48kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg, 91kg, 51kg and 60kg. The team included Muhammad Saeed (48kg), Mohib Ullah (60kg), Suleman Baloch (64kg), Aamir Khan (69kg), Saif ul Manan (75kg), Muhammad Ajmal (81kg), Sanaullah (91kg), Rimsha Ghaffar (51kg), Rukhsana Parveen (60kg).

Majority of these pugilists had secured medals in the 13 South Asian Games, Nepal.

Muhamad Tariq (Head Coach), Qamar Shaheen (Coach), Muhammad Musharraf Khan (Manager) and Muhammad Asghar Baloch (NF Official) were also part of the Pakistani boxing contingent.

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) had completed all formalities and with the support of its members including holding of safe training session of athletes, however the training camp was called off after receiving information regarding flights cancellation.

The National Boxing Championship has also been postponed amidst ban on sporting activities in line with guidelines issued by National Command and Control Centre.

Pakistani pugilists had participated in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifying round, Amman Jordon in 2020 held prior to pandemic and look forward to avail participation in international events at earliest possibility. PBF was hopeful to organise events as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves.