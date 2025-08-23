Pak Team Departs For ATF Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2025 | 08:54 PM
The Pakistan 12 & Under Tennis Team has departed for Singapore to participate in the finals of the ATF 12 & Under Team Competition, scheduled to be held from August 25 to 30
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan 12 & Under Tennis Team has departed for Singapore to participate in the finals of the ATF 12 & Under Team Competition, scheduled to be held from August 25 to 30.
Pakistan secured their place in the final after clinching the ATF 12 & under Regional Qualifying Event of South Asia in Sri Lanka in May this year, said a press release.
The participating nations in the tournament include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Korea, and Chinese Taipei.
The Pakistan team comprises Shayan Afridi, Rashid Bachani, Muhammad Ibraheem Hussain Gill, Muhammad Nameer Shamsi (captain).
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President PTF, extended his best wishes to the squad and expressed confidence in the team’s abilities. Our side is strong, and I am hopeful they will deliver excellent results in the tournament, he said.
Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail, Secretary General PTF, also said we look forward to the players best performance in this important competition.
Recent Stories
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
More Stories From Sports
-
NBP blocks PWLF's bank account on PSB request1 hour ago
-
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa5 hours ago
-
Pak team departs for ATF final1 hour ago
-
Shafique Raja nominated as spokesperson for PSB1 day ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller1 day ago
-
Yasir Sultan dedicates bronze medal to Pakistan, vows to aim for gold1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s Firasat, Ejaz win bodybuilding golds in Thailand1 day ago
-
Zia Mashwani to compete in Road to BRAVE 1001 day ago
-
Yasir Sultan bags bronze medal in Asian Throwing Championships1 day ago
-
Sindh basketball trials for National Youth Games Today1 day ago
-
Faisal Gymkhana, Malir Gymkhana storm into final of Zone-IV T20 tournament1 day ago
-
Multan’s puncture repairer Firasat Ali wins bodybuilding gold in Thailand1 day ago