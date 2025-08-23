Open Menu

Pak Team Departs For ATF Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2025 | 08:54 PM

The Pakistan 12 & Under Tennis Team has departed for Singapore to participate in the finals of the ATF 12 & Under Team Competition, scheduled to be held from August 25 to 30

Pakistan secured their place in the final after clinching the ATF 12 & under Regional Qualifying Event of South Asia in Sri Lanka in May this year, said a press release.

The participating nations in the tournament include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Korea, and Chinese Taipei.

The Pakistan team comprises Shayan Afridi, Rashid Bachani, Muhammad Ibraheem Hussain Gill, Muhammad Nameer Shamsi (captain).

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President PTF, extended his best wishes to the squad and expressed confidence in the team’s abilities. Our side is strong, and I am hopeful they will deliver excellent results in the tournament, he said.

Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail, Secretary General PTF, also said we look forward to the players best performance in this important competition.

