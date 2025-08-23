Australia Suffer Fifth Consecutive ODI Series Defeat Against South Africa
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 05:38 PM
For first time since 2009, Australian team has now lost four consecutive ODI matches on their home ground
MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) In a continuing streak of disappointing performances, Australia has been handed its fifth consecutive One Day International (ODI) series defeat by South Africa.
In the second ODI, played in Melbourne, South Africa triumphed over Australia by 84 runs, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This marks another chapter in a dominant run for South Africa, who have now won every ODI series against Australia since 2016.
For the first time since 2009, the Australian team has now lost four consecutive ODI matches on their home ground. Prior to this series, Australia also faced defeat in the final two matches of a series against Pakistan, further adding to their woes.
In a concerning trend, Australia has struggled to post competitive scores in their recent home ODI matches. The team, which once boasted a strong batting lineup, has now been dismissed for less than 200 runs in four consecutive matches — a feat previously unheard of in Australian cricket history.
Australia’s performance in the ODI format has been underwhelming, with the team losing seven out of their last eight matches. As the squad grapples with these challenges, questions about their preparation and future performances loom large, with the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup just around the corner.
South Africa, on the other hand, continues to assert its dominance in the format. With an unbroken streak of ODI series victories against Australia since 2016, the Proteas have displayed consistent and strategic cricket, leaving Australia with much to reflect upon as they search for answers to their recent slump.
As the series progresses, Australia will be eager to avoid a clean sweep, but their recent form suggests it will be a tough battle against a confident South African side.
