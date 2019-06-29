UrduPoint.com
Pak VS Afg: Afghan Supporters Attack Pakistani Fans Outside Stadium

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 hour ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:25 PM

A video of Afghan supporters attacking Pakistani fans has also gone viral on social media.

Headingley (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) The Afghan and Pakistani supporters were seen fighting each other after the Afghan supporters attacked Pakistani spectators outside the Headingley Carnegie stadium in Leeds.

Some Afghans attacked the Pakistani supporters outside the stadium. They used sticks to beat the Pakistani fans.

The spectators intervened to calm down the agitated supporters.

The Pakistani supporters were wearing green shirts.

The local police arrested two persons who attacked the Pakistani supporters.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and decided to bat in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Headingley on Saturday.

Pakistan, who have seven points from as many games and are in contention for the semi-finals, kept an unchanged side from the one that beat New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Afghanistan brought in fast bowler Hamid Hassan in place of Dawlat Zadran from the line up which lost to Bangaldesh.

Title holders Australia are the only side to have already qualified for the semi-finals in the 10-team competition.

