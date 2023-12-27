Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani Pacers Make Unwanted Record
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 27, 2023 | 01:11 PM
Pakistani bowlers give an additional 52 runs in extras to the Kangaroos at MCG.
MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Pakistani bowlers faced a challenging situation that led to an unfortunate record-setting scenario.
The ongoing series' second Test match showcased an impressive performance by the Pakistani bowlers as they managed to dismiss the Australian team for a modest 131 runs, securing 7 crucial wickets.
Nevertheless, the Melbourne Test also saw Pakistani bowlers conceding an additional 52 runs in extras to the Kangaroos.
This marked a historic record for the most extras given in a single innings at the renowned Melbourne ground.
On the same day of the Melbourne Test match, Australia accumulated a total of 318 runs in their first innings, while Pakistan reached 174 runs, losing 6 wickets in the process.
Opener Imam-ul-Haq departed after contributing 10 runs, and noteworthy performances were observed from both Captain Masood and Abdullah Shafique, who scored half-centuries.
Reflecting on the previous Perth Test, Australia secured a decisive victory over Pakistan by a margin of 360 runs, establishing a 1-0 lead in the series. The outcomes of the Melbourne Test are anticipated to have a substantial impact on the evolving dynamics of the series.