Open Menu

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani Pacers Make Unwanted Record

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 27, 2023 | 01:11 PM

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

Pakistani bowlers give an additional 52 runs in extras to the Kangaroos at MCG.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Pakistani bowlers faced a challenging situation that led to an unfortunate record-setting scenario.

The ongoing series' second Test match showcased an impressive performance by the Pakistani bowlers as they managed to dismiss the Australian team for a modest 131 runs, securing 7 crucial wickets.

Nevertheless, the Melbourne Test also saw Pakistani bowlers conceding an additional 52 runs in extras to the Kangaroos.

This marked a historic record for the most extras given in a single innings at the renowned Melbourne ground.

On the same day of the Melbourne Test match, Australia accumulated a total of 318 runs in their first innings, while Pakistan reached 174 runs, losing 6 wickets in the process.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq departed after contributing 10 runs, and noteworthy performances were observed from both Captain Masood and Abdullah Shafique, who scored half-centuries.

Reflecting on the previous Perth Test, Australia secured a decisive victory over Pakistan by a margin of 360 runs, establishing a 1-0 lead in the series. The outcomes of the Melbourne Test are anticipated to have a substantial impact on the evolving dynamics of the series.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Perth Melbourne Same Lead Imam-ul-Haq From

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

5 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

14 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

14 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

14 hours ago
Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

14 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

14 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

14 hours ago
 FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

14 hours ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

14 hours ago
 Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports