Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistani bowlers give an additional 52 runs in extras to the Kangaroos at MCG.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Pakistani bowlers faced a challenging situation that led to an unfortunate record-setting scenario.

The ongoing series' second Test match showcased an impressive performance by the Pakistani bowlers as they managed to dismiss the Australian team for a modest 131 runs, securing 7 crucial wickets.

Nevertheless, the Melbourne Test also saw Pakistani bowlers conceding an additional 52 runs in extras to the Kangaroos.

This marked a historic record for the most extras given in a single innings at the renowned Melbourne ground.

On the same day of the Melbourne Test match, Australia accumulated a total of 318 runs in their first innings, while Pakistan reached 174 runs, losing 6 wickets in the process.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq departed after contributing 10 runs, and noteworthy performances were observed from both Captain Masood and Abdullah Shafique, who scored half-centuries.

Reflecting on the previous Perth Test, Australia secured a decisive victory over Pakistan by a margin of 360 runs, establishing a 1-0 lead in the series. The outcomes of the Melbourne Test are anticipated to have a substantial impact on the evolving dynamics of the series.