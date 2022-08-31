UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bodybuilding Team Leave For Asian Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published August 31, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan bodybuilding team has left to participate in the Asian Session Bodybuilding Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from September 2-5, 2022.

President Pakistan Federation Tariq Parvez said that 10 best bodybuilders from all over the country are participating in this Championship, including Fida Hussain Baloch (Mr. Pakistan WAPDA), Kamran Mashri (Mr. Pakistan WAPDA), Umeer Iqbal (Army), Faisal Khan (Army). Muhammad Akhtar Bilal (KP Junior Mr. Pakistan), Gul Nawaz Khan (Junior Mr. Pakistan Sindh), Shah Nawaz Khan (Sindh), Muhammad Sabih Tareen (Sindh), Arsalan Malik (Sindh), Mansoor (Sindh) Tariq Zafar Secretary Pakistan Federation and Shakeel Ilyas as officials.

Mohammad Iqbal and Aamirullah Khan will participate as judges. On this occasion, Tariq Pervez said that the Pakistan Bodybuilding team consists of 10 players, which is a record as such a good number of players had never been given opportunities before.

He said that it is a matter of honor that one of the best players from our province has also been selected.

Muhammad Akhtar Bilal's awards Junior Mr. Pakistan 2019, Mr. KP 2019, Mr. Pakistan Silver Medal 2022, National Championship Silver Medal 2022, and Super Mr. KP 2022.

Tariq Parvez said that Muhammad Akhtar Bilal has worked extremely hard for this Championship and millions of rupees. He has also demanded from the Provincial sports Minister Muhammad Atif Khan and DG Sports Khalid Khan to provide the travel expenses of the players of their province and the registration expenses of the International Federation.

Remember that Muhammad Akhtar Bilal in WAPDA was employed but left the job of Wapda for his province and represented his province in Mr. Pakistan 2022 competitions and will win medals for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also won the title of Junior Mr. Pakistan by representing his province. Tariq Parvez said that we should support our players fully so that they can raise the name of their province and Pakistan.

