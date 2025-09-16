Pakistan Women set South Africa 256 runs to win in first ODI

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An unbeaten 111 by Sidra Amin and a half century by opener Muneeba Ali 76 (98) helped Pakistan post 255-4 against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday evening.

Pakistan lost an early wicket after Shawal Zulfiqar 0 (3) fell in the second over of the innings after captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat first.

A second wicket partnership of 147 runs between Muneeba Ali 76 (94) ensured that Pakistan put up a big total on the board after they lost Shawal Zulfiqar 0 (3) for 1 run on the board. A third-wicket of 68 runs between Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz further consolidated Pakistan’s position.

Ayabonga Khaka was the most successful bowler for South Africa who claimed two wickets for 32 runs off the eight overs while Tumi Shekhukhune picked one scalp for 37 runs.

