Pakistan Women Set South Africa 256 Runs To Win In First ODI
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An unbeaten 111 by Sidra Amin and a half century by opener Muneeba Ali 76 (98) helped Pakistan post 255-4 against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday evening.
Pakistan lost an early wicket after Shawal Zulfiqar 0 (3) fell in the second over of the innings after captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat first.
A second wicket partnership of 147 runs between Muneeba Ali 76 (94) ensured that Pakistan put up a big total on the board after they lost Shawal Zulfiqar 0 (3) for 1 run on the board. A third-wicket of 68 runs between Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz further consolidated Pakistan’s position.
Ayabonga Khaka was the most successful bowler for South Africa who claimed two wickets for 32 runs off the eight overs while Tumi Shekhukhune picked one scalp for 37 runs.
MORE/
Recent Stories
No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan Women set South Africa 256 runs to win in first ODI3 minutes ago
-
Inter-University Club Tenpin Bowling Championship organizing committee announced5 hours ago
-
U14 basketball squad shortlisted for Samaranch Cup in China5 hours ago
-
ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash7 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 202520 hours ago
-
PMYP, ICYF explore strategic partnership to empower youth21 hours ago
-
Wolvaardt promises attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan23 hours ago
-
Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series23 hours ago
-
PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city23 hours ago
-
Pakistan team lands in Sri Lanka for SAFF U-17 C'ship1 day ago
-
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury1 day ago
-
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash1 day ago