PMYP, ICYF explore strategic partnership to empower youth

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, met with Yunus Sonmez, Director General of Cabinet at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), here on Monday.

The meeting focused on exploring potential collaborations between PMYP and ICYF to provide young Pakistanis with enhanced opportunities for growth and development.

During the meeting, Chairman Khan briefed Sonmez on PMYP's flagship initiatives under the comprehensive 4Es framework – education, Engagement, Employment, and Environment.

Special emphasised was placed on the Digital Youth Hub (DYH), a dynamic platform designed to equip young Pakistanis with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's fast-paced world.

Sonmez praised the resilience and vitality of Pakistan's youth, highlighting their active participation in global initiatives led by ICYF. He noted that Pakistani youth consistently represent one of the highest numbers of applicants for ICYF programs, underscoring their immense potential and eagerness for growth.

The meeting also saw a proposal for a potential collaboration between PMYP and ICYF to integrate ICYF's cutting-edge Learning Management System (LMS) – IT training modules with the DYH platform.

This partnership would significantly enhance skill-building opportunities for young Pakistanis, positioning them as leaders in the global digital economy.

Furthermore, Sonmez invited PMYP to join hands in organizing a high-profile Youth Summit, scheduled to take place by the end of the year.

The summit aims to bring together young leaders from across the Islamic world to discuss youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and collaborative development.

Both parties expressed a strong desire to form a robust partnership in hosting the summit and emphasized their dedication to providing young people with exceptional opportunities for growth and development.

Sonmez concluded the meeting by commending the spirited and energetic nature of Pakistan's youth, noting that their enthusiasm, drive, and resilience truly set them apart across the Muslim world.