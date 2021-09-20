UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Team Bags 3 Bronze At WC Mas-Wrestling

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:21 PM

Pakistan team bags 3 bronze at WC Mas-Wrestling

Pakistan team has clinched three Bronze Medals during the World Cup Mas-wrestling Stage 2 held at Istanbul, Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan team has clinched three Bronze Medals during the World Cup Mas-wrestling Stage 2 held at Istanbul, Turkey.

Muhammad Saad (60kg), Sheraz Ali (65kg) and Aurangzaib Shah (80kg) won a bronze medal each, respectively in the extravaganza, said a message received here.

Chief Guests of the ceremony, Bilal Ardghan son of Tayyab Ardghan, Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Mas Wrestling Federation and Traditional sports Federation and Russian Governor Gabriel distributed medals and prizes among the players.

The team would leave back for homeland in two badges from Tuesday.

Nawab Furqan Khan, President Traditional Sports and Games Pakistan Association along with its official, presented memorable souvenir to Bilal Erdogan, President World Ethnosport Confederation, and also to Gavryil Head Of Chancery Sakha Republic.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Sports Russia Turkey Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Bronze From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

54 minutes ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

55 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

55 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

55 minutes ago
 SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Por ..

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.