Pakistan team bags 3 bronze at WC Mas-Wrestling

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan team has clinched three Bronze Medals during the World Cup Mas-wrestling Stage 2 held at Istanbul, Turkey.

Muhammad Saad (60kg), Sheraz Ali (65kg) and Aurangzaib Shah (80kg) won a bronze medal each, respectively in the extravaganza, said a message received here.

Chief Guests of the ceremony, Bilal Ardghan son of Tayyab Ardghan, Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Mas Wrestling Federation and Traditional sports Federation and Russian Governor Gabriel distributed medals and prizes among the players.

The team would leave back for homeland in two badges from Tuesday.

Nawab Furqan Khan, President Traditional Sports and Games Pakistan Association along with its official, presented memorable souvenir to Bilal Erdogan, President World Ethnosport Confederation, and also to Gavryil Head Of Chancery Sakha Republic.