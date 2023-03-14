UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Team Management For Afghanistan T20Is Confirmed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 14, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Pakistan team management for Afghanistan T20Is confirmed

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul as the head and bowling coaches of the Pakistan side for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan later this month

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board has announced Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul as the head and bowling coaches of the Pakistan side for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan later this month.

Abdul Rehman is a seasoned coach, who has performed been carrying out duties at domestic level.

He was the head coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they won National T20 and Pakistan Cup, and shared Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with Central Punjab. He also won two National T20s as head coach of Peshawar Panthers and was Peshawar Zalmi's assistant coach when they won the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2017.

Rehman has also been assistant coach under Andy Flower at Multan Sultans for the last four years.

He was Pakistan U19 coach during Bangladesh's tour of Multan in November last year.

Umar Gul, one of the most celebrated T20 bowlers in Pakistan, was Afghanistan's bowling coach in the recent ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. He took 85 wickets at 16.97 in 60 T20Is from 2007-16.

Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Majeed will continue their roles as batting and fielding coaches, respectively.

Player support personnel:Mansoor Rana (team manager), Abdul Rehman (head coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), and Lt Col (retd) Usman Anwari (security manager).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Afghanistan Peshawar T20 World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ICC Bangladesh Punjab Pakistan Super League Umar Gul November 2017 Media From Coach Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

7 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

7 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

5 minutes ago
 European Council President Reaffirms Support for G ..

European Council President Reaffirms Support for Georgia's EU Membership Goal

5 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Send Drone Detection Radars, Minehu ..

Netherlands to Send Drone Detection Radars, Minehunter Ships to Ukraine - Defens ..

5 minutes ago
 Inflation enhanced due to agreement made with IMF ..

Inflation enhanced due to agreement made with IMF by Imran: Turi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.