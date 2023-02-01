UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Won 15th West Asia Baseball Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Pakistan won 15th West Asia Baseball cup

Pakistan Baseball team won the 15th West Asian Baseball cup after thrashing their Palestinian counterpart in the final by a leading margin of 11-03 at Pakistan Sports Complex here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Baseball team won the 15th West Asian Baseball cup after thrashing their Palestinian counterpart in the final by a leading margin of 11-03 at Pakistan sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Pakistan has also qualified for Asian Games and Asian Championship after lifting the title.

Pakistani captain Faqir Hussain stood as the top scorer (03 runs) of the match, Arsalan Jamshaid, Muhammad Hussain, and Fazil Khan scored 02 runs each, while Shahzad Ahmad and Muhammad Younas scored 01 runs each.

The Palestine team only managed to get 03 runs and was declared the runner-up of the championship.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan-re-Rehman Mazari and US ambassador Donald Blome witnessed the final and distributed medals and trophies among the winners.

Both teams have qualified for the Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan, a qualifying tournament for the Baseball World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3-1 for the third position in the championship. Amila, Sindon and Roshan scored one run each for Sri Lanka, while Muhammad Musabbaral scored the only run from Bangladesh.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Bangladesh Palestine Sri Lanka Cuban Peso From Top Asia

Recent Stories

PM vows to fight against terrorism with collective ..

PM vows to fight against terrorism with collective efforts, wisdom

20 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies Nisar Khuhro as Senator

6 minutes ago
 Hifz Quran examinations from February 7

Hifz Quran examinations from February 7

6 minutes ago
 Land dispute between Surezai, Tilaband elders reso ..

Land dispute between Surezai, Tilaband elders resolved; SHS to start soon

6 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls but uncertainty remains

Eurozone inflation falls but uncertainty remains

23 minutes ago
 India provides training to terrorists operating fr ..

India provides training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders: Defense Min ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.