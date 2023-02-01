Pakistan won 15th West Asia Baseball cup

Pakistan Baseball team won the 15th West Asian Baseball cup after thrashing their Palestinian counterpart in the final by a leading margin of 11-03 at Pakistan Sports Complex here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Baseball team won the 15th West Asian Baseball cup after thrashing their Palestinian counterpart in the final by a leading margin of 11-03 at Pakistan sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Pakistan has also qualified for Asian Games and Asian Championship after lifting the title.

Pakistani captain Faqir Hussain stood as the top scorer (03 runs) of the match, Arsalan Jamshaid, Muhammad Hussain, and Fazil Khan scored 02 runs each, while Shahzad Ahmad and Muhammad Younas scored 01 runs each.

The Palestine team only managed to get 03 runs and was declared the runner-up of the championship.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan-re-Rehman Mazari and US ambassador Donald Blome witnessed the final and distributed medals and trophies among the winners.

Both teams have qualified for the Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan, a qualifying tournament for the Baseball World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3-1 for the third position in the championship. Amila, Sindon and Roshan scored one run each for Sri Lanka, while Muhammad Musabbaral scored the only run from Bangladesh.