Pakistan's World Memory Championship Winner Women Team Meets SBP DG

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan's World Memory Championship winner women team meets SBP DG

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's women team that won 29th World Memory Championship in England in 2020, called on Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh here, under the leadership of coach Sania Alam at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan's women team comprising Emma Alam, Syeda Kisa Zehra, Abeerah Ather and Shuma. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti was also present on the occasion.

Pakistan's women team created history when they clinched the coveted World Memory Championship for the first time in the history of the country. Around 300 players from 16 countries participated in the championship. Emma Alam and Syeda Kisa Zehra also broke four world records during the championship. Overall, Pakistan team won 13 medals during the championship.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh congratulated and appreciated the great achievement of Pakistan's women team especially Emma Alam, who became World Memory Champion and won gold medals in Names and Faces and Random Words competitions.

She also grabbed a silver medal in the History and Future Dates contest. Emma Alam is also the recipient of Gold Youth Avicenna Award 2021 (London UK).

Director General Sports Punjab lauded the intelligence of members of Pakistan's women team. "The members of Pakistan's women team are our real heroes. We are proud of them. We are also planning to hold such events in Punjab in near future and Sports Board Punjab will get necessary guidance from the national women team that won the World Memory Championship in England last year".

Later, he awarded a souvenir to Pakistan's women team that won 29th World Memory Championship. Coach Sania Alam also presented a souvenir to Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

