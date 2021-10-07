PCB comes under fire as it wishes happy birthday to Salman Butt

(@fidahassanain)

The Twitteratis asks PCB as to why a man who brought a bad name to the country at the international level is being honored by birthday wishes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board came under fire after it wished happy birth day to former captain Salman Butt on its official Twitter account.

The cricket fans took to Twitter and came down hard upon Pakistan Cricket Board as to why birthday was wished to a man whom they called responsible for causing damage to Pakistan image at the international level.

The fans reminded the board that Butt was involved in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal that tarnished the Pakistan cricket team's image.

ICC had banned Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and fast bowler Mohammad Asif in 2010 for five years for their role in spot-fixing during Pakistan’s tour to England in 2010.

A twitterati said, “Why would you celebrate this man @TheRealPCB ? He’s a fixer and a cheat. He’s not someone who was proud to wear the country’s flag,”.

Another user said, “You are gloryfying a culprit..,”.

Mahmud Khan, another Twitterati, said: “Match fixer because of him Pakistan and cricket suffered embarrassment at international level,”.