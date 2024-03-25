PCB invites 29 players for fitness camp at Kakul from March 26

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim are among the 29 players who have been invited by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to attend a two-week physical fitness camp under the eye of Pakistan Army at Kakul, Abbottabad from March 26 tomorrow.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim are among the 29 players who have been invited by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to attend a two-week physical fitness camp under the eye of Pakistan Army at Kakul, Abbottabad from March 26 tomorrow.

The fitness camp will help the newly-constituted selection committee comprising test cricketers Muhammad Yousaf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq to pick team for the upcoming T20I home-series against New Zealand, away tours of Ireland and England besides the ICC Men's T20I WC.

The selection committee will also decide whether to retain Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain or hand the responsibility to some other player after considering technical aspects and data as was hinted by the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi during a press conference the other day.

The fitness camp was strategically designed to prepare players for the upcoming series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

The 14-day camp will start from March 26 and conclude on April 8.

The camp will focus on team building and aims to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.

Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership and strategic thinking and overall performance on the field.

The newly-constituted selection committee has picked the following players for the camp:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir.

Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have been invited to the camp after both the cricketers came out of retirement and made themselves available for selection for the ICC mega event in the USA and the West Indies. Both the players will have to excel during the upcoming five-match T20I home-series against New Zealand from April 20 to brighten up their chances of selection for the T20 WC.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir will join the camp on the back of red-hot form in the recently concluded HBL PSL 9. Imad Wasim's all-round performance helped his team win HBL PSL 9 title while Mohammad Amir picked 9 wickets in as many matches.