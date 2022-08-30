UrduPoint.com

PCB Optimistic Shaheen Will Regain His Complete Fitness Before T20 World Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2022 | 02:25 PM

The Board says Shaheen Shah Afridi has departed for London where he will complete his rehabilitation.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2022) : Pakistan cricket board (PCB) is optimistic about Shaheen Shah Afridi that he will regain his complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Shaheen had suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The Board earlier today announced Shaheen Shah Afridi departed for London where he would complete his rehabilitation.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro: “Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there.

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

Whilst in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal. Since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 (having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club).

