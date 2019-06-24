UrduPoint.com
Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 From Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:39 PM

Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 from Tuesday

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) is holding "A.S.Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy 2019" (40 Overs Tournament) at Abbottabad and Mansehra from Tuesday

A total of five top-notch teams including Islamabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur, Lahore and Okara are taking part in this event. The tournament will run from June 25 to 30, said a press release issued here.

A total of five top-notch teams including Islamabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur, Lahore and Okara are taking part in this event. The tournament will run from June 25 to 30, said a press release issued here.

As many as 10 matches will be played in the six-day event at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Hazara University Mansehra.

The inaugural ceremony of the event will take place on Tuesday at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Nawan Shehr Town, Abbottabad.

Islamabad and Bahawalpur will lock horns at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium while Lahore will face Okara at Hazara University Mansehra on Tuesday.

The final of the event will be held on dated June 30 at the same venue.

