UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Zalmi Most Unique And Pashto Hip Hop Anthem For PSL Five Released.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:10 PM

Peshawar Zalmi Most Unique and Pashto Hip Hop Anthem for PSL Five Released.

The anthem has starred Peshawar Zalmi’s star players along with showbiz stars such as Mehwish Hayat and Hania Amir, Pukhtoon Core Band has developed the anthem

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) The wait is over, the top franchise of HBL PSL with respect to brand and value, Peshawar Zalmi has released its official anthem for season 5. It is a unique Pashto hip hop song but carries the potential to bring excitement and enthusiasm to the cricket fans.

It features star crickets of Peshawar Zalmi such as Darren Sammy, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, and Mohammad Mohsin, along with showbiz stars such as Mehwish Hayat and Hania Amir, because of their spectacular performances the cricket fans can’t help but swing to this anthem. With the title of “Zalmi by Fortitude,” this anthem has been created by Pashto band “Pukhtoon Core”. Pashto’s unique hip hop tunes and the enthusiastic lyrics are the distinctive features of this anthem. Listen to the anthem and enjoy it!

Related Topics

Cricket Showbiz Pakistan Super League Hania Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal Mehwish Hayat Top Habib Bank Limited Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

JPP, Amnesty Intl show concerns over delay in repa ..

14 minutes ago

No terrorist safe havens in Pakistan: PM Imran Kha ..

4 minutes ago

LSM positive growth to help create jobs if trend c ..

4 minutes ago

UAE issues reactor licence for first Arab nuclear ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Americans from quarantined cruise shi ..

4 minutes ago

Five booked in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.