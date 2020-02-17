Peshawar Zalmi Most Unique and Pashto Hip Hop Anthem for PSL Five Released.

The anthem has starred Peshawar Zalmi’s star players along with showbiz stars such as Mehwish Hayat and Hania Amir, Pukhtoon Core Band has developed the anthem

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) The wait is over, the top franchise of HBL PSL with respect to brand and value, Peshawar Zalmi has released its official anthem for season 5. It is a unique Pashto hip hop song but carries the potential to bring excitement and enthusiasm to the cricket fans.

It features star crickets of Peshawar Zalmi such as Darren Sammy, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, and Mohammad Mohsin, along with showbiz stars such as Mehwish Hayat and Hania Amir, because of their spectacular performances the cricket fans can’t help but swing to this anthem. With the title of “Zalmi by Fortitude,” this anthem has been created by Pashto band “Pukhtoon Core”. Pashto’s unique hip hop tunes and the enthusiastic lyrics are the distinctive features of this anthem. Listen to the anthem and enjoy it!