Peshawar Zalmi's Kaliwal Zalmi League Comes To A Thrilling End, Kings XI Swat Beat Zalmi Challengers Mardan In Super Over To Win Kaliwal Zalmi League 2019

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:37 AM

Peshawar Zalmi's Kaliwal Zalmi League comes to a thrilling end, Kings XI Swat beat Zalmi Challengers Mardan in Super Over to win Kaliwal Zalmi League 2019

I congratulate Javed Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi on successfully organising Kaliwal Zalmi League and promoting cricket, Zia Ullah Bangash Advisor to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2019) I congratulate Javed Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi on successfully organising Kaliwal Zalmi League and promoting cricket, Zia Ullah Bangash Advisor to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Education.

Kings XI Swat beat Zalmi Challengers Mardan in Super Over to win Peshawar Zalmi's inaugural Kaliwal Zalmi League 2019. Kings XI Swat achieved the given target with 3 balls to spare. Both teams scored 84 runs each previously in their 6 overs.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zia Ullah Bangash and Peshawar Zalmi Team Manager Arshad Khan distributed the prizes. Zia Ullah Bangash said that Peshawar Zalmi have arranged several programs at grass-root level to promote Cricket on which Peshawar Zalmi and Chairman Javed Afridi must be congratulated. Javed Afridi said that Kaliwal Zalmi League was organized to celebrate the hosting of Pakistan Super League in Pakistan as well as to promote cricket in not only urban but villages (rural) areas also.


This league not only gave platform to younth to showcase their skills but new talent also came to light. Head Coach Muhammad Akram also reached Peshawar during the Main Round of Kaliwal Zalmi League to encourage young cricketers. Zalmi Challenger Mardan's Usman, Kings XI Swat's Mohammad Luqman and Zalmi Challenger's Jabir Khan were given the awards of Best Bowler, Best Batsman and Best All-Rounder respectively. Luqman of King XI swat was also declared player of Kaliwal Zalmi League.

Kaliwal Zalmi League was organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to celebrate the hosting of Pakistan Super League in Pakistan. Overal 272 teams & more than 3800 players participated. 545 matches were played in 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including final round in Peshawar.

