UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philipsen Edges Veterans To Win Tour Of Turkey Stage Six

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

Philipsen edges veterans to win Tour of Turkey stage six

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) beat home veteran sprinters Andre Greipel of Germany and Briton Mark Cavendish to win Friday's sixth stage of the Tour of Turkey in the coastal town of Marmaris

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Belgium's Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) beat home veteran sprinters Andre Greipel of Germany and Briton Mark Cavendish to win Friday's sixth stage of the Tour of Turkey in the coastal town of Marmaris.

Greipel, 38, finished second and the 35-year-old Cavendish fourth.

It was a second top-of-the-podium finish this month for Philipsen, the 23-year-old having savoured his first success in winning the Scheldeprijs road cycling one day race ahead of Ireland's Sam Bennett and Cavendish.

Spain's Jose Manuel Diaz (Delko) retained the leader's jersey, while Cavendish holds the sprint points jersey by a single point from Philipsen.

Saturday sees the riders tackle a largely flat 180km seventh and penultimate stage from Marmaris to Turgutreis.

Related Topics

Turkey Cycling Road Germany Jasper Ireland From Race

Recent Stories

‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign: Food distributio ..

11 minutes ago

Bundesliga fighting to finish season after virus o ..

2 minutes ago

Six more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Brussels queries Ireland's quarantine for some EU ..

2 minutes ago

All resources being used for industrial developmen ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns missile, drone attacks on Jizan, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.