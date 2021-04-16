Philipsen edges veterans to win Tour of Turkey stage six

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) beat home veteran sprinters Andre Greipel of Germany and Briton Mark Cavendish to win Friday's sixth stage of the Tour of Turkey in the coastal town of Marmaris

Greipel, 38, finished second and the 35-year-old Cavendish fourth.

It was a second top-of-the-podium finish this month for Philipsen, the 23-year-old having savoured his first success in winning the Scheldeprijs road cycling one day race ahead of Ireland's Sam Bennett and Cavendish.

Spain's Jose Manuel Diaz (Delko) retained the leader's jersey, while Cavendish holds the sprint points jersey by a single point from Philipsen.

Saturday sees the riders tackle a largely flat 180km seventh and penultimate stage from Marmaris to Turgutreis.