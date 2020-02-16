UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plant Delights Hometown Crowd With 10th Round Stoppage

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 10:50 AM

Plant delights hometown crowd with 10th round stoppage

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :American champ Caleb Plant stopped journeyman boxer Vincent Feigenbutz in the 10th round of a onesided fight to retain his IBF belt in front of his hometown fans in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday.

Plant was in control from the opening bell of the super middleweight fight, winning every round against the German challenger before referee Malik Waleed stepped in and stopped the beatdown at the Bridgestone Arena.

Plant improved to 20-0 with 12 knockouts as he landed over 200 punches compared to just 47 landed for Feigenbutz.

Plant came into Saturday's fight after defending his title against another subpar opponent, Mike Lee, who he stopped in the third round in Las Vegas last July.

Plant says he is frustrated that he can't get the fight he wants.

"Everybody knows I want that unification fight with (WBC titleholder) David Benavidez," Plant said. "You know who the best 168-pounder is. I've been wanting that fight, I've been asking for it, and I'm tired of waiting for it."Feigenbutz, 24, showed plenty of grit and determination but dropped to 31-3 in his first fight outside of Europe.

The deeper it got into the fight the more it became target practice for the champion, who appeared to break Feigenbutz's nose in the ninth round.

Related Topics

Europe German David Las Vegas Nashville July From Best Boxer

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

11 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.