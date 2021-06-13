UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pogacar Warms Up For Tour De France With Home Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Pogacar warms up for Tour de France with home victory

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Tadej Pogacar warmed up for the defence of his Tour de France title by winning the Tour of Slovenia on Sunday as German Phil Bauhaus won the fifth and final stage into Novo Mesto.

"I've wanted this victory for a while and I am really happy with it," said Slovenian Pogacar, who rides for Team UAE.

"My condition is quite good, I will rest now for a while, do some more training and then the Tour will start", he said, adding that it would be "more difficult than last year, for sure".

Pogacar, who finished 1min 23.31sec ahead of Italian team-mate Diego Ulisse, had ridden his home tour three times before finishing fifth in 2017 and fourth in both 2018 and 2019.

After the Tour, which ends on July 18, Pogacar plans to compete in the Olympic road race in Japan on July 24.

"I want a holiday after the Olympics," he said.

Related Topics

France German UAE Road Japan Slovenia July Sunday 2017 2018 2019 Olympics Race

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

12 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

3 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

4 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.