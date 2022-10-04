Pogacar wins Tre Valli Varesine ahead of Il Lombardia title defence

Tadej Pogacar claimed the Tre Valli Varesine semi-classic race in Italy on Tuesday, four days before defending his title at Il Lombardia

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Tadej Pogacar claimed the Tre Valli Varesine semi-classic race in Italy on Tuesday, four days before defending his title at Il Lombardia.

Two-time Tour de France winner Pogacar pipped Bora-Hansgrohe rider Sergio Higuita and Alejandro Valverde, who ends his career in the final monument of the season on Saturday, in a final burst at the end of the 196km ride.

The UAE rider claimed his 45th win of his career.

Vincenzo Nibali, who is also racing for the last time at Il Lombardia, also tried for victory with a charge of his own 3.5km from the line but was quickly caught.

On Saturday, Pogacar will race against Jonas Vingegaard for the first time since he took the Slovenian rider's Tour de France title in July.