UrduPoint.com

Portugal Will Not Be 'pushovers' At Rugby World Cup, Says Coach Lagisquet

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Portugal will not be 'pushovers' at Rugby World Cup, says coach Lagisquet

Portugal will not travel to next year's Rugby World Cup in France as "pushovers" despite being the 20th and last team to qualify for the tournament, according to coach Patrice Lagisquet

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Portugal will not travel to next year's Rugby World Cup in France as "pushovers" despite being the 20th and last team to qualify for the tournament, according to coach Patrice Lagisquet.

The former France winger also called on World Rugby to better help teams like Portugal in light of the progression of rivals Georgia, who notched up a historic 13-12 victory over Wales last weekend.

The Portuguese clinched the final berth at the World Cup after a 16-16 draw with the USA in Dubai last week, qualifying with a far superior points difference after previous repechage victories over Hong Kong and Kenya.

They will make their second appearance at the finals - and their second in France, having also qualified in 2007. But they face a daunting Pool C alongside Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Wales.

"We've already managed to 'challenge' Japan, Italy and Georgia, but we will have a massive step-up ahead," Lagisquet told AFP. "Wales and Australia are another level again.

"We'll have to see how we manage to prepare, how many weeks we'll have, what warm-up matches we can put in place.

"The idea will be to be competitive and above all not to be pushovers, which was slightly the case in 2007 in certain matches.

" At the 2007 World Cup Portugal lost all four pool games, to Scotland, Italy, Romania and New Zealand, the latter by 108-13.

Lagisquet, who was capped 46 times by France and was known as a flying winger with a nose for the tryline, took over as head coach of Portugal in the summer of 2019.

He cut his teeth with Biarritz, a team he led three times to French league glory as well as the European Challenge Cup trophy.

The act of Portugal qualifying, he said, gave him "satisfaction at having made this team progress, at having lived a great adventure, at having built something".

When he took over, the Frenchman said the squad consisted of "a bunch of kids who were 18 to 20 years old, and several players who were far from having the level currently shown".

"It was not easy on a daily basis, there were still some disappointments. We had to attract interest from professional players in France in order to enable amateur players from Portugal to become pros... We had to combine a lot of factors to achieve this result."

Related Topics

USA World Australia France Dubai Biarritz Hong Kong Progress Superior Wales Italy Portugal Georgia Japan Romania Fiji Kenya 2019 All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

KP Women MPAs to protest delay in drafting of rule ..

KP Women MPAs to protest delay in drafting of rules on Prevention of Violence Ag ..

3 minutes ago
 Confidence building measures should be initiated t ..

Confidence building measures should be initiated to restore trust in Baloch peop ..

3 minutes ago
 Malik Liaquat distances himself form Tasneem's all ..

Malik Liaquat distances himself form Tasneem's allegations on Nawaz Sharif

3 minutes ago
 Poland Sent Letters to 50 Allies to Justify Repara ..

Poland Sent Letters to 50 Allies to Justify Reparations From Germany - Minister

9 minutes ago
 US Promotes 'More Moderate' Approach Toward Russia ..

US Promotes 'More Moderate' Approach Toward Russia in NATO - Reports

10 minutes ago
 SSP reviews facilities being provided public at po ..

SSP reviews facilities being provided public at police station

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.