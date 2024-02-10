Open Menu

President's Trophy: Dahani's Seven-wicket Haul Puts SNGPL In Commanding Position

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

President's Trophy: Dahani's seven-wicket haul puts SNGPL in commanding position

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Shahnawaz Dahani took a seven-wicket haul for SNGPL as WAPDA were bundled out for a paltry 140 in 34.4 overs on the second day of the final of the President’s Trophy Grade- 1 here at the Pindi cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

At stumps, SNGPL were 121 for five in 36 overs, leading by 460 runs.

Resuming their first innings with a deficit of 474 runs, WAPDA batters had no clue to face fiery spell from right-arm fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani. Dahani, who has represented Pakistan in 13 white-ball matches, claimed seven wickets for 42 runs in 12.4 overs. The 25-year-old fast bowler was supported by another pace bowler Mir Hamza, who bagged two wickets for 30 runs.

For WAPDA, captain Iftikhar Ahmed was the only notable run-getter, as the right-handed batter top-scored for his side with a 59-ball 52, smashing four fours. Test batter Umar Akmal was another contributor with the bat, scoring run-a-ball 28, laced with six boundaries.

WAPDA were bowled out for 140 in 34.4 overs, handing SNGPL a lead of 339.

SNGPL, in return, didn’t enforce a follow-on and managed to score 121 for five in 36 overs, when stumps were drawn.

Test opening batter Abid Ali, top-scored for SNGPL in the second innings with 38 off 59 balls, which included six fours. The first innings centurion Saud Shakeel returned undefeated on 18 off 47 balls.

For WAPDA, left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, bagged three wickets for 43 from 16 overs.

Scores in brief:

SNGPL 479-7, 80 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 161, Saud Shakeel 123 not out, Kamran Ghulam 101, Mubasir Khan 44; Tahir Hussain 2-78, Iftikhar Ahmed 2-105) and 121-5, 36 overs (Abid Ali 38, Kamran Ghulam 28; Asif Afridi 3-43)

WAPDA 140 all out, 34.4 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 52, Umar Akmal 28; Shahnawaz Dahani 7-42, Mir Hamza 2-30)

